ORD — Marjorie M. Valasek, 90, of Ord, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at the Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. The Rev. Scott Harter will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in the Ord Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Ord Memorial Chapel with a Rosary at 7 p.m. recited by the Rev. Mark Maresh. Memorials are suggested to the family’s choice. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
