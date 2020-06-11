Marjorie Alice Schnoor, 88, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at CHI Saint Francis Hospital in Grand Island.
To honor Marjorie’s wishes, she was cremated. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on June 15 at Grand Island City Cemetery. Apfel Funeral Home assisting the family with arrangements.
Marjorie, daughter of Orra and Violet (Lindblade) Garretson, was born in Osceola on June 5, 1931. She grew up in and around Polk County. Marjorie worked as a waitress at the Grand Island Airport where she met and married Ray Schnoor, April 13, 1952, in Messiah Lutheran Church, in Grand Island. To this union two children were adopted by Marjorie and Raymond: a son, Bradley and a daughter, Denise.
Marjorie had many hobbies. She loved hunting for antiques and traveling — which included several travels overseas in which, during working on genealogy, she was able to meet several relatives that lived in Sweden. She belonged to Extension Club, Ladies church groups, taught Sunday and Bible school, helped with church soup and pie suppers and ice cream socials, was a Boy Scout leader, helped with Brownies, and was room mother for both of her children in grade school.
Marjorie belonged to card clubs and enjoyed music and dances at the Liederkranz and the Platte Duetsche, especially waltzes and polkas. She enjoyed cooking and baking. Marjorie was always making and trying new recipes, which made dinners fun and delicious. She loved to go shopping and could spend hours looking for new clothes, furniture, etc. Most of all, Marjorie loved God, her family, and friends. She helped plan family reunions and get-togethers and always loved being around her parents, brothers and sisters and their families. She was a highly organized person in everything she pursued.
She is survived by her daughter, Denise Schnoor.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, Orra and Violet Garretson; three brothers, Bob Garretson, Don Garretson, Wallace Garretson; two sisters, Lois Wiser and Neola Kinberg; her husband, Raymond Schnoor; and son, Bradley Schnoor.
