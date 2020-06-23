LINCOLN — Marjorie Ericksen, 87, of Lincoln, formerly of Hampton, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Tabitha Journey House.
Memorial services for Marjorie and her husband, Duane, who passed away Feb. 26, will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at the United Lutheran Church in Hampton. The Rev. Miles Ruch will officiate. Current CDC guidelines will be followed, which is 25% of capacity. The service will be livestreamed on the United Lutheran Church’s Facebook page.
Inurnment will be in the United Lutheran Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Marjorie Ann Ericksen, daughter of John Robert and Velma Shafer was born at Oxford on Sept. 12, 1932, and died on June 17, 2020, at the age of 87. She grew up in Furnas County where she received her education from the New Era Grade School and Edison High School, graduating in 1950.
Margie attended Kearney State College for one year and then Lincoln General School of Nursing, graduating in 1954. She obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1955 from Nebraska Wesleyan University while working in obstetrics at Lincoln General Hospital.
Marjorie was united in marriage to Duane Ericksen on Oct. 23, 1955, at Edison. They would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this October. To this union four children were born: Sheri, Gregg, Bruce and Brian.
She began her nursing career at York General Hospital in 1962, then moved to Memorial Hospital in Aurora in 1964. Marge started working for the Aurora Medical Clinic in September 1967, and continued there when the clinic joined with the Memorial Health Clinic. She retired in 2002. She also worked part time for Hamilton Manor in Aurora for several years.
Early in her career she helped with the Tuberculosis Association in Hamilton County with TB testing and was also the school nurse for Hampton Public Schools. Marjorie was an active member of the United Lutheran Church in Hampton prior to moving to Lincoln in May 2018. She taught Sunday School, sang in the choir and participated in bible study programs. Margie enjoyed camping for 50 years, gardening, watching sports and visiting her grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memory are her three sons, Gregg (Faye) Ericksen of Holdrege, Bruce (Nicole) Ericksen of Ponca and Brian (Nicci) Ericksen of Kansas City, Mo; nine grandchildren, Grant (Melissa) Ericksen, Becky (Channing) Holbrook, Ben (Savannah) Ericksen, Jessi Ericksen, Rachel Ericksen, Hannah Ericksen, Haley Ericksen, Evan Ericksen, Elizabeth Ericksen; and six great-grandchildren; three sisters, Phyllis Kantaras of Kearney, Arlene Smith of Blue Springs, and Janice (Richard) Howman of Lakewood, Colo; two brothers, Sam (Donna) Shafer of Rolla, Mo., Francis Shafer of Edwardsville, Kan; two sisters-in-law, Karol Shafer of Edison and Gladys Shafer of Lincoln and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Duane; a daughter, Sheri Ericksen; a son-in-law, Glen Cox; brothers, Duane Shafer, Jack Shafer and wife Lona, Jerry Shafer and wife Colleen, Billy Shafer and wife Ida, Donnie Shafer; sister, Maxine Homer and husband Ed; and brothers-in-law, Nick Kantaras, and Boyd Smith.
In lieu of flowers memorials are kindly suggested to United Lutheran Church or United Lutheran Cemetery Inc.