ST. PAUL — Marion Ehlers, 87, of St. Paul, formerly of Aurora, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m., Monday, Oct. 7, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Hampton. The Rev. Tim Wells will officiate. Interment will be in the Aurora Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora. Memorials may be made to the family to be designated at a later date. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Marion Alice (Doyle) Ehlers, the daughter of Arthur and Nellie Doyle, was born in Brattleboro, Vt., on March 8, 1932, and passed away in St. Paul on Oct. 3, 2019, at the age of 87.
Marion graduated from Brattlebora High School. She enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1952, where she served her country for three years before being honorably discharged.
On Feb. 13, 1956, she was united in marriage to Leon Ehlers. They had three children: Elainia, Lonnie and Doug. When Leon retired from the Air Force in 1971, the family moved to Kansas, where Marion worked in a café. In 1983, they moved to Aurora, where Marion worked at Lippincott’s Telephone and as a cook at the Early Riser. Leon passed away on March 28, 2006.
Marion was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church. She enjoyed playing cards and bingo, reading and being ornery to family and friends.
Those left to cherish her memory are her three children, Elainia (Ken) Barber of Florida, Lonnie (Marylyn) Ehlers of St. Libory and Doug Ehlers of Grand Island; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Dorothy Foster and Eleanor (Francis) Moore.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sister, Barbara Cook.