Marilyn Wortman, 92

AURORA — Marilyn Wortman, widow of Ken Wortman, of Aurora, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Bickford Cottage in Grand Island where she had resided for more than five years.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place at this time, private family interment will be at the Aurora Cemetery. A Rosary and Memorial Service will take place at a later date.
Memorials may be made in care of the Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop.
Marilyn E. Wortman, the daughter of Ira and Margaret (Kane) McCord, was born in Pelos Park, Ill., on Nov. 2, 1927, and passed away April 9, 2020, at the age of 92.
Marilyn graduated from Wisner High School in 1945.
Marilyn was married to Ken Wortman on Aug. 9, 1948, in Wisner. They moved to Aurora when Ken purchased the Ford dealership. Marilyn raised their two children and then started her career as a full-time volunteer. She helped start the Memorial Hospital Thrift Shop and worked there throughout the years.
Marilyn enjoyed music and belonged to The Liberty Belles, a local singing group, and was organist for St. Mary’s Catholic Church for more than 50 years, playing for hundreds of weddings and funerals. She loved flowers and always had a beautiful flower bed at her home and chaired the flower committee at St. Mary’s Church for years. Marilyn enjoyed sewing and quilting and was a charter member of the Nimble Thimble Quilt Guild in Aurora.
Those left to cherish her memory are her two children, Jayne (Denny) Smith of Aurora and Brian (Sherry) Wortman of Grand Island; three grandchildren, Bradley (Jodee) Mann of Omaha, Blaine (Ricci) Mann of Aurora and Megan (Chad) Oswald of Hebron; eight great-grandchildren, Cooper, Kentyn, Curran and Carter Oswald, Penelope and Moxon Mann, Cameron and Ryian Mann and many other family members and friends.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Ken, who passed away on Aug. 20, 2004; twin daughters, Sue and Sally Wortman; a great-grandson, Jager Mann; and three brothers, J. Owen, Marshall and Collins McCord.