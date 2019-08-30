Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HASTINGS HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... EASTERN HALL COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 830 PM CDT FRIDAY. * AS OF THURSDAY AFTERNOON, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT CONTINUED TO REPORT ENOUGH LINGERING FLOODING, OR POTENTIAL FOR NEW FLOODING, WITHIN MUCH OF HALL COUNTY TO JUSTIFY THE CONTINUATION OF AN ADVISORY. RUNOFF FROM EXCESSIVE RAIN SEVERAL DAYS AGO CONTINUES TO CAUSE ELEVATED WATER LEVELS ALONG VARIOUS SMALL CREEKS SUCH AS PRAIRIE CREEK. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT COULD EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... MAINLY RURAL AREAS NEAR GRAND ISLAND, DONIPHAN AND ALDA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT. &&