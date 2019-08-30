ST. PAUL — Marilyn K. Svoboda, 79, of St. Paul died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, after a brief illness.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at Christ Lutheran Church in St. Paul. Pastor Mark Middendorf will be officiating. Interment will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at Christ Lutheran Church in St. Paul. Memorials are suggested to the church.
Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
More details will follow.