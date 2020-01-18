KEARNEY — Marilyn M. Smyth, 88, of Kearney, formerly of Gibbon, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Brookestone Gardens in Kearney.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at the Gibbon Baptist Church, with the Rev. Jeff Peterson officiating. Burial will follow in the Gibbon Riverside Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Gibbon Baptist Church.
Memorials in Marilyn’s honor are kindly suggested to the Gibbon Baptist Church or the Gibbon Educational Foundation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
