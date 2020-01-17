Marilyn Smyth, 88

KEARNEY — Marilyn M. Smyth, 88, of Kearney, formerly of Gibbon, died Thursday, Jan. 16, at Brookestone Gardens in Kearney.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at the Gibbon Baptist Church, with the Rev. Jeff Peterson officiating. Burial will follow in the Gibbon Riverside Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Gibbon Baptist Church.
Marilyn was born Feb. 6, 1931, in Kearney to William and Ethel (Applegate) Riley. She grew up on a farm south of Gibbon, attended District 42, and graduated from Gibbon High School in 1948. She attended Kearney State Teachers College and Phoenix College.
In 1950, she married Clyde Smyth. The couple farmed southeast of Gibbon, retiring to Gibbon in 1986. Clyde died in 2007.
Marilyn was an active member of Gibbon Baptist Church, where she served as organist and pianist for more than 60 years. All throughout her life she gave generously of her musical talents, playing for hundreds of weddings, funerals and other events in the surrounding area.
She was a member of Just Another Club, Pioneer Club,and the Bits and Pieces Quilt Club. She was well known for her delicious homemade pies. She was a gifted seamstress and enjoyed sewing for herself and her family.
Left to cherish her memory are her three sons, Greg (Angela) of Shelton, Brad of Lusk, Wyo., and Todd (Donna) of Gonzalez, La.; daughter, Brenda (Leonard Saari) of Garnet Valley, Pa.; six grandchildren, Cari (Adam) Haag, and Scott (Anna) Smyth of Shelton, Stephanie (Alex) Lindenstein and Collin Smyth of Gibbon, Andrew (Heidi) Smyth of Escondito, Calif., and Jessie (Chris) Evans of Potlatch, Idaho; eight great-grandchildren; as well as a host of extended relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clyde; and a sister, Velma Zwink.
Memorials in Marilyn’s honor are kindly suggested to the Gibbon Baptist Church or the Gibbon Educational Foundation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.
Services are entrusted to O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.