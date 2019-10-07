Marilyn P. Reed-Carlstrom, 80, of Grand Island, formerly of Fremont, passed away on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Reverend Scott Jones will officiate. Burial of ashes will be at a later date in O’Neill.
Marilyn was born Oct. 17, 1938, in Randolph, the daughter of Herman and Ella (Kruger) Meyer. She grew up and attended school in Randolph, and worked on the family farm.
In May 1957, she married Donald E. Reed and raised five children. Following his death, she later married John Carlstrom of Fremont, where she lived for the next 14 years. Marilyn was the matriarch of the family, and her entire life was dedicated to her family and friends. She worked hard all of her life to provide for them and be involved in their lives.
When she had the time, she loved being outdoors, gardening and traveling. Her family recalls her love of children and babies.
Those left to cherish Marilyn’s memory include her surviving children, Cindy (Richard) Morlang of Wood River, Tammy (Jerry) Wichman of Grand Island, Sheila (Jeff) Smith of Overland Park, Kan., and Dale (Kim) Reed of Los Angeles, Calif.; 11 grandchildren, Paul Morlang, John Morlang, Jeff (Casy) Morlang, Angie (Cory) Reiss, Jeri Jo Wichman, Katie (Ryan) Krecklow, Jenny Wichman, Bryan (Megan) Smith, Brooks Smith, Charlotte Reed and Vivian Reed; and 14 great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by brothers, Daryl Meyer of North Dakota, Bill Meyer of North Dakota and Jerry Meyer of California; sisters, Gladys Gubbles and Judy Reed, both of Randolph; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by both husbands; a son, Monte Reed; a brother and four sisters.
Memorials are suggested to Country House Assisted Living Memory Care in Grand Island, Nebraska.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.