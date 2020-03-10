Marilyn Jeffres, 77

Marilyn Ann Jeffres, 77, of Grand Island passed away peacefully Saturday, March 4, 2020, surrounded by her family, at the Country House Residence in Grand Island.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the United Methodist Church in St. Paul. The Rev. Dr. Russell Anderson will officiate. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery at St. Paul.
Visitation will be one hour before time of service at the church. Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.
Marilyn was born Marilyn Ann Edwards on Dec. 8, 1942, in Omaha, the daughter of William L. and Ruth L. (Blevins) Edwards, while her father was serving with the Seabees in the Pacific, during World War II. A graduate of Benson High School, Marilyn went on to earn her beautician license and worked as a hair stylist in Omaha.
She was united in marriage to Melvin L. “Jeff” Jeffres of St. Paul on May 15, 1965, in Omaha. They had three children: Jodeen, Andrea and Michael. After a time as a housewife and mother, Marilyn and Melvin moved their family to the Seattle area and opened American Frame and Alignment, with Marilyn running the office and serving as a comfort and resource for those whose cars and trucks were in need of repair.
She enjoyed cross-stitching, reading and cookbooks. Recently, Marilyn and Melvin returned from retirement in Sun City, Ariz., back to Grand Island to be closer to family.
She is survived, and deeply missed, by her husband, Melvin of Grand Island; daughters and sons-in-law, Jodeen and Scott Buehler of Manteca, Calif., and Andrea Jeffres and George Sinfield of Austin, Texas; son, Michael Jeffres of Kent, Wash.; grandson, David Buehler of Manteca, Calif.; brother, William Edwards of Papillion; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Janice and Robert Boehle of St. Libory; and nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Condolences and memories may be shared with Marilyn’s family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.