Marietta ‘Etta’ Hofferber, 67

Marietta M. “Etta” Hofferber, 67, of Grand Island died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island. In death, Etta continued her giving way as a donor. Her wish was to be cremated.
Etta’s life will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Curran Funeral Chapel. Father Robert Lewis will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Curran Funeral Chapel. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Your thoughts and condolences may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Etta’s obituary.
Etta was born April 7, 1952, in North Bend. She was the daughter of Fred and Viola (Strong) Hofferber.
Etta grew up in North Bend, moving with her family to Grand Island when she was a seventh grader. She completed her schooling in Grand Island, graduating from Grand Island Senior High in 1970. She continued her education at Clarkson in Omaha, becoming a registered nurse. She began her nursing career with the Veterans Administration in Denver, Colo., transferring to Grand Island after one year. She retired in 2013, after 40 years of service. In retirement Etta assisted at the Grand Generation Center charting clients there. She especially loved seeing and visiting with everyone on a weekly basis.
Etta enjoyed cross-stitching, tilling her flower garden, and the company of her dogs, Fritz and Missy Bear.
She was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church, VFW Auxiliary, Eagles Auxiliary, and NARFE, where she contacted monthly speakers for the organization.
She will be remembered by her partner, Cyndie Larson of Grand Island and her many cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.