ST. PAUL — Marie Potter, 80, of St. Paul died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the United Methodist Church in St. Paul. The Rev. Russell Anderson will officiate. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.
Visitation will be Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church. Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.
Marie was born on May 3, 1939, at Ord, the daughter of James and Elma (Skolil) Hrebec.
She grew up on a farm in the North Loup area, where she received her education and graduated from North Loup High School in 1956.
She was united in marriage to Wilbert E. Potter on Nov. 8, 1959, in Central City. The couple first lived in Grand Island before moving to St. Paul in 1962. Marie worked at the Howard County Community Hospital and then for Dr. Greisen’s dental office for many years.
After retiring, she and Wilbert moved to Bella Vista, Ark., before returning to St. Paul in 2002.
Marie was a member of the United Methodist Church in St. Paul and the Western Bohemian Fraternal Association.
She enjoyed playing cards, reading and listening to polka music.
She is survived by her husband, Wilbert Potter of St. Paul; children and spouses, Carrie and Rick Chism of Axtell, Jim and Charlene Potter of Las Vegas, Nev., Brian Potter of Omaha and Brenda and Mark Starkey of St. Paul; eight grandsons; four granddaughters; seven great-grandchildren; and her twin sister, Marge Buresh of Kearney.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Emil Hrebec; and brother-in-law, Francis Buresh.
Memorials are suggested to the United Methodist Church of St. Paul or the United Methodist Church Choir.
Condolences and memories may be shared with family by visiting www.petersfunerahome.net.