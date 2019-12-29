Marie Miner, 92

OMAHA — Marie Catherine Miner, 92, of Omaha, formerly of Grand Island, peacefully passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Brookestone Village in Omaha surrounded by family.
A memorial mass will be at a later date at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Grand Island.
Marie was born Jan. 2, 1927, the daughter of Dr. William J. and Irene E. (Huet) Moslander of Grand Island.
Marie was raised in Grand Island, growing up as a member of St. Mary’s Parish. After graduating from high school, Marie attended Marymount College in Salina, Kan., where she studied history. She married Richard “Dick” Miner in 1947, and they eventually settled back in Grand Island after living briefly in St. Paul and Fremont.
After raising her four children, Marie worked for Howard and Stolley Park elementary schools as a library/media assistant. She and Dick moved to Omaha in 2010 because of Dick’s health. After his passing in 2012, Marie remained in Omaha to be closer to her children and grandchildren, but she always considered Grand Island her home. Marie enjoyed travel, needlework, reading and spending time with family.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Rick and Jane Miner, Bill Miner, Ann and Vic Covalt and Dan and Anne Miner; seven grandchildren; one great-grandson; a sister, Margaret Thull; and several nieces and nephews.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard; and a sister, Bette Moslander.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Sisters of St. Joseph in Concordia, Kan. at www.csjkansas.org or to Christmas Cheer in Grand Island.