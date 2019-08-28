Marie Madison, 88

Marie D. Madison, 88, of Grand Island, went to her Heavenly home Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis with her loving family at her side.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Trinity Lutheran Church. The Rev. Adam Snoberger will officiate. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at All Faiths Funeral Home.
Mrs. Madison was born Jan. 3, 1931, at Hampton, the daughter of Arthur and Alice (Dose) Kohtz. She was raised on a farm in Hamilton County near Hampton and graduated from Hordville High School, class of 1948. She attended NBI Business School in Lincoln.
On June 17, 1952, she was united in marriage to Donald L. Madison. They lived in California before making Grand Island their home. While a student in Lincoln, Marie worked as a secretary. Later she became a medical secretary for Surgical Associates, retiring following 24 years of service. She and her husband enjoyed their wintering as snowbirds to Arizona following their retirements.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and she served as past State President of Medical Assistants Association. Marie helped start the CNA program in the State of Nebraska. She was a 4-H leader, volunteered for Good Samaritan Village and was an active member of the M.N.O. Extension Club.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 67 years, Donald; their children and their spouses, Katherine M. Comstock of Lincoln, Patricia and George Ball of Wasilla, Alaska, Timothy and Cindy Madison of Grand Island and Scott and Connie Madison of Grand Island; her grandchildren and their spouses, Tyler and Kim Madison, Shannon and Matt Duff, Abby and Blake Lambert, Breanna and Den Chandler, Jennifer Comstock, Kaitlyn and Jame Davis, Mackenzi and Adam Dodworth; and her great-grandchildren, Hazel and Ezra Duff, Hannah, Olivia, Owen and Caleb Madison, Briella and Brynlee Lambert, Lucy and Finn Chandler, Kamerion Archer and Kyden Dodworth.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Marjorie Rhode and Mildred Bengtson; and a son-in-law, Dana Comstock.
Memorials are suggested to either Trinity Lutheran Church or the Orphan Grain Train.
