Maria Sanchez de Garcia, 75, of Grand Island passed away April 21, 2020, at CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln.
Services in Maria’s honor will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 8, 2020. Celebrant will be the Rev. Jim Golka. Friends and extended family are invited to show their support and view the service on the All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page.
Maria was born in Torreon Coahuila, Mexico, on June 15, 1944, daughter of Anastacio Sanchez and Sanjuana Huereca.
In 1965 she was united in marriage to Joaquin Garcia Alvarez. The couple made their home in Mexico until 1984, when they relocated to California.
Maria was a devoted member of St. Mary’s Cathedral. She was a skilled cook and loved her rose garden. As a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Maria cherished time spent with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Joaquin; children, Margarita Garcia, Joaquin (Fanny Rodriguez Garcia) Garcia Jr., Elizabeth (Pablo Lucero) Lucero Garcia, Pedro Garcia, Alejandro Garcia, Adrian Garcia and Victor (Michelle Ortega) Garcia; 21 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother; numerous extended family and friends.
Maria is preceded in death by her parents, four children, four brothers and two sisters.
