Maria Sanchez de Garcia, 75, and Joaquin Garcia, 78, both of Grand Island, passed away April 21, 2020 and May 7, 2020, respectively, at CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln.
Services in their honor will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Celebrant will be the Rev. Jim Golka. Friends and extended family are invited to show their support and view the service on All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page.
Maria was born June 15, 1944, in Torreon Coahuila, Mexico, the daughter of Anastacio Sanchez and Sanjuana Huereca.
Joaquin was also born Aug. 16, 1941, in Torreon Coahuila, Mexico, the son of Gabino Garcia and Altagracia Alvarez
In 1965, the couple were united in marriage and made their home in Mexico until 1984, when they relocated to California. In 1994, they relocated to Grand Island.
They were devoted members of St. Mary’s Cathedral. She was a skilled cook and loved her rose garden. As a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Maria cherished time spent with her family. Joaquin also enjoyed gardening and spending time with family.
They are survived by their children and spouses, Margarita Garcia, Joaquin Garcia Jr. and Fanny Rodriguez Garcia, Elizabeth Lucero Garcia and Pablo Lucero, Pedro Garcia, Alejandro Garcia, Adrian Garcia, Victor and Michelle Ortega Garcia; 21 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family and friends.
Maria is preceded in death by her parents; four children; four brothers; and two sisters.
Joaquin was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, four children, three brothers and two sisters.
