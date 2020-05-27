Maria “Gloria” Ramirez, 56, of Grand Island died Friday, May 22, 2020 with her loving family by her side.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, at St. Mary’s Cathedral. The Rev. James Golka will be the Celebrant. Livestreaming will be available at www.stmarysgi.com.
To honor Gloria’s wishes, cremation has taken place. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Gloria was born on Oct. 29, 1963, in Kearney, the daughter of Antonio and Guadalupe (Gonzales) Ramirez. She was raised and received her education in Grand Island.
Some of her enjoyments included horses, fishing, cooking, taking care of the household and time spent with her family.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Hugo Ramirez; sister, Maria Lisa Espinoza; brothers, Felix, Antonio, Catarino and Ricky Ramirez; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, San Juanita Ramirez.