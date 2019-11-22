Margy Tillman, 98

Margy M. Tillman, 98, of Grand Island died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Valley View Senior Village in Ord.
Per Margy’s wishes there will be a graveside ceremony at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Grand Island City Cemetery. Pastor Jay Towell will officiate.
Margy was born March 10, 1921, in Grand Island, to Charley and Alice (Fieldgrove) Hetrick. She grew up in Cairo. She was united in marriage to Charles Tillman Jr. in Palmer. The couple then lived in Grand Island where she was a seamstress, babysitter and homemaker. She also lived in Cairo and Palmer and was employed at the ordnance plant.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church Ladies Circle. She also enjoyed playing cards with friends and rocking all her babies.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Bob Widga and Heather Vandewalle of Central City and Craig and Renee Widga of Grand Island; a daughter and son-in-law, Charlene and Larry Myers of North Loup; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck; two sisters, Deloris and Phyllis; a daughter, Sheila; and one grandson.
