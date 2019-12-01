Margie M. Rock, 89, of Grand Island died peacefully on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Wedgewood Care Center in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Martin Egging officiating. Burial will be at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery following the service.
Visitation will be at 9 a.m., prior to service, at the funeral home. There will be a Vigil Rosary beginning at 9:30.
Margie was born Sept. 18, 1930, in Grand Island to Nicholas and Maude Kaumans. During high school Margie worked several jobs — as a lifeguard at Pier Park Pool, candy striper at St. Francis Hospital, theater attendant and as a nanny for the Jack Bauman family.
She was united in marriage to Donald Rock on June 1, 1949, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island, after which the couple made their home in Grand Island.
Margie enjoyed puzzle books, baking and cooking and gardening and she also loved to entertain.
She was a member of Blessed Sacrament, Liederkranz and Platt Duetsche.
She is survived by her children, Thomas Rock, Annette Reinhardt, Mary and Jeff Czaplewski and Theresa and Steve McCarthy, all of Grand Island; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Margie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald; daughter, Debbie Rock; twin son and daughter, Matthew and Michelle; brother, Robert Kaumans; and sister, Dorothy Halpin.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be directed to www.livson.com.