ORD — Margaret Walahoski, 95, of Ord passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the Valley County Health System in Ord.
In consideration of the COVID-19 restrictions, a Memorial Mass will be planned at a later date. Private Interment will take place in the Ord Catholic Cemetery. The Rev. Scott Harter will be the Celebrant. Memorials are suggested to St. Mary’s Catholic School or donor’s choice. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Margaret was born Feb. 9, 1925, to Harry and Hannah (Boyle) Conrad on the farm near Burwell. She graduated from Burwell High School and completed Normal Training to become a teacher. She continued her education through Kearney State College in later years.
A favorite memory was her family carpool, she was proud to be the trusted driver of a 29 Model A she owned. She dropped off her sister and her mother at their schools daily before going to her own school. She taught many years at rural schools in both Garfield and Valley counties and ended her career as an aid at St. Mary’s in Ord.
On June 5, 1950, Margaret was united in marriage to Ted Walahoski at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Burwell. They met at a dance at Jungman Dance Hall. The couple farmed west of Elyria and raised three children together. She was a dedicated farm wife, teacher, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved reading, watching her stories, babysitting her grandkids and was an avid fairgoer. She will be greatly missed recording the ribbon placings ringside at the Valley County Fair.
Margaret was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, the Elyria Community Rosary Group, Altar Society and the American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed supporting the fairs and parades in both Ord and Burwell and was recognized for 93 years of attendance at the Burwell Rodeo in 2018.
She is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Harry and Tena of Elyria and Jim of Ord; a daughter and son-in-law, Beverly and Chuck Smedra of Ord; five grandchildren and their spouses, Jared and Kris Walahoski of Overton, Jill and Ric Lingard of Lincoln, Joel Walahoski of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Josey and Steven Nelson of Wahoo and Seth Smedra of Ord; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ted; and her siblings, Mary Petska, Jack Conrad and Joe Conrad.