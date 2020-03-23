ORD — Margaret Walahoski, 95, of Ord passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the Valley County Health System in Ord.
In consideration of the COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Private Interment will take place at the Ord Catholic Cemetery. The Rev. Scott Harter will be the celebrant.
Memorials are suggested to St. Mary’s Catholic School or the donor’s choice. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
