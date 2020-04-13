Margaret A. Tinnell, 84, of Grand Island passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society — Grand Island.
Margaret was born on Oct. 8, 1935, to Everett Arthur and Rose Margaret (Lovejoy) Hart in Knox County, Neb., as the second of four children. She got her education and grew to maturity in Knox County, with pleasant memories of farm life and attending four different schools.
At the age of 17, Margaret responded to the gospel that Jesus established and it became “her life.” From 1957 to 1980, she worked full time in this gospel work in Nebraska, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming.
When strength failed for this active life, Margaret moved to Ogallala to help with care of her parents. It was during this time that she became acquainted with and married Raymond V. Beck of Jamestown, N.D., on Jan. 8, 1981. In the spring of 1982, they moved to Ogallala. They shared 24 years together until Raymond passed away on Feb. 19, 2005.
On Feb 3, 2007, Margaret married Harry Tinnell and enthusiastically became a wife, mother and grandmother on the same day. They lived in Ogallala until a necessary move to Grand Island in April 2019 in order to be near Harry’s children.
One of the highlights of her time living in Ogallala was having fellowship meetings in the home from 1985 until 2019.
Margaret is survived by her brothers, Earl J. (Laverna) Hart of Greeley, Colo., and Ralph W. (Dee) Hart of Keller, Texas; Harry’s children (and their families) Jeff Tinnell, Janette Williams, Jerrold Tinnell and James Tinnell; cousins, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Beck; her second husband, Harry Tinnell; her parents; a brother, Harold E. Hart; and two nephews, Roger Lynn Hart and James T. Hart.