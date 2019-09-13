FARWELL — Margaret M. Stefanowicz, 85, of Farwell died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. The Revs. Rayappa Konka, Richard Piontkowski and David Rykwalder will concelebrate the Mass. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery at Grand Island.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the church, with a Rosary at 4. Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.
