Margaret F. Smith, beloved daughter of Matthew and Samantha (Albers) Smith, went to her heavenly home on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
Services in her honor will be at 2 p.m. on Friday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Burial will follow in Grand Island City Cemetery.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Margaret was born on Aug. 28, 2019, in Hastings.
In her short time on Earth she brought joy to her family through her watchful gaze and easy smiles. She loved when her parents would sing “Itsy Bitsy Spider.” Margaret was happiest next to her twin sister, Amelia.
Margaret will always be loved by her parents and twin sister, Amelia; grandparents, Danny and Mary Conley of Grand Island, and John “Scott” and LaVonne Albers of Grand Island; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was welcomed into heaven by her grandpa, Dennis Smith, and great-grandparents, Darrel and Ruth Smith, Sharon and Gerald Vanosdall, Richard Conley and John E. Albers.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
Condolences may be left for Margaret’s family at www.giallfaiths.com.