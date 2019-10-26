ORD — Margaret L. Schudel, 93, of Ord and North Loup passed away on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at the Valley County Health System Hospital.
Mrs. Schudel’s wishes were to be cremated.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28 at the Mira Valley Evangelical United Methodist Church south of Ord. The Rev. Dr. Jeff D. Hale will officiate. Private inurnment will be at the Hillside Cemetery at North Loup.
Memorials are suggested to the Mira Valley Evangelical United Methodist Church or the North Loup Library. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.