BURWELL — Margaret “Ardath” Kusek, 98, of Burwell died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Burwell. Burial will be in Cottonwood Cemetery at Burwell. The Revs. Scott Harter and Mark Maresh will officiate.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the church, with a Rosary at 6. Memorials are suggested to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Mid Nebraska Individual Services or the Burwell Senior Center.
Hitchcock Funeral Home in Burwell is in charge of arrangements.
Margaret Ardath Alloway was born May 10, 1921, during a thunderstorm in Fillmore, Mo., to Flora L (McGill) Alloway and James Lyle Alloway. The family moved to Burwell in 1922.
She married Henry Kusek of rural Burwell on Aug. 20, 1946, in Elyria.
The Kuseks became parents of eight children, Ardath “Betsy,” Vicki, Nancy, Jane, Penelope “Penny,” Anthony “Tony,” Mary and Henry “Hank.”
Ardath is survived by six children and their spouses, Betsy Kusek of Ord, Vicki and Lynn Bridgman of Burwell, Nancy and Rich Psota of St. Paul, Jane and Keith Vore of Burwell, Penny and Larry Wells of Guernsey, Wyo., and Dr. Tony and Carol Kusek of Albion; a son-in-law and his wife, Rock and Cindy Bates of Purcell, Okla.; a brother and sister-in-law, Lyle and Ruth Alloway of Burwell; and 19 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Ardath was preceded in death by her husband, Henry S. Kusek; her parents; a sister, Arlene McClintic; three brothers, Clarence, as an infant, and Robert and Norval Alloway; a daughter, Mary Kusek Bates; a son, Hank Kusek; and a grandson, Ty Bridgman.