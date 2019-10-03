SUN CITY, Ariz. — Maretta Mae Troxel, 87, of Sun City, Ariz., passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 30, 2019.
A visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, and services immediately to follow at 11 at Menke Funeral & Cremation center in Sun City, Ariz.
She will be laid to rest in Resthaven Park Cemetery in Glendale, Ariz. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the West Valley Genealogical Society. Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com
She was born Nov. 24, 1931, in St. Michael, Buffalo County to Garnet and Beulah Stogdill. She was happily married to Dick Troxel for 62 years.
She obtained her BA in education at ASU while raising four children. She taught elementary school in the Dysart School District. She enjoyed sculpting, crafting and telling stories about her finds as a genealogist. She spent a great deal of her years busy recording family history. She explored the United States doing extensive research connecting many lines to her family tree. Her travel always included a trip to a cemetery, a county library or genealogy center to collect more evidence to add to her more than 200 books of family history that she compiled.
She is survived by her children, Laura “Chris” Perucca of Colo., Michael Troxel of Ariz., Valerie Stone (Greg) of Idaho, Darcia Wagner (Richard) of Ariz.; and grandchildren, Adrienne, Richard and Evan Perucca (Mong Mo) of Colo., Jeanna Rendo (Andy) of Idaho, Jesse Stone of Wash., Cassandra Burgett (Jeremy) and Riley Wagner of Ariz.; stepgrandchildren, April Newman and Brian Dudley of N.C.; and seven stepgreat-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. whom she married on June 4, 1950; her brother, “Red” DeVon Stogdill; and her son-in-law, “Bob” Robert Perucca.