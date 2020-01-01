VALLEY — Marcia Friedrichsen, 84, formerly of Aurora, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at the Orchard Garden in Valley.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Messiah Lutheran Church in Aurora. The Rev. Sarah Ruch will officiate. Interment will be in the Aurora Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Messiah Lutheran Church, 415 S. 18th St., Aurora. The family requests that you wear Husker attire to the services. Memorials may be made in care of the family to designate at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.