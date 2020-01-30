ATASCADERO, Calif. — Marcia Louise Carter, 93, of Atascadero, Calif., died peacefully at her home on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.
Funeral arrangements have been made with Chapel of Roses in Atascadero, at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, with graveside service at 2 p.m. at Pine Mountain Cemetery.
She was born on March 31, 1926, in Hordville, the daughter of Newton Bankson and Edith (Bengtson) Bankson.
Marcia and her family moved from Nebraska to California in 1940. She graduated from Leuzinger High School, in Lawndale, Calif., in June of 1943.
Marcia taught piano lessons, played organ in churches, and accompanied vocalists on piano. One of those vocalists was the brother of her future husband, who introduced George to Marcia. They married on June 23, 1950.
They settled in a house in Inglewood, Calif., starting a family with three girls. In 1959, George moved the family to Atascadero. Marcia then gave birth to two sons, one who lived only three days.
Marcia played organ for the Gospel Chapel in Atascadero. George and Marcia also had a music ministry, with Marcia accompanying George’s operatic voice. Marcia enjoyed teaching Good News Club every week in her home.
George and Marcia celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 23, 2000. They were married a total of 61 years before George died at age 89.
She is survived by three children, Susan Carnohan, Sharon Martin, and Mark Carter; four grandchildren, Christina Gallagher, Theodore Martin II, Timothy Martin, and Kathryn Willis; and 10 great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Alegret, Gabrielle Alegret, Mackenzie Gallagher, Clairissa Gallagher, Esther Gallagher, Theodore Martin III, Weston Martin, Caitlynn Martin, Sutton Willis, and Clementine Willis.
Marcia was preceded in death by an infant son and a daughter, Shelley Carter, as well as by her husband, George Carter.