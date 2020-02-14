HOLDREGE — Marcella Louise “Sally” McMinamen, 91, of Holdrege passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at the Christian Homes Care Community at Holdrege.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, at the All Saints Catholic Church in Holdrege, with Monsignor Paul Witt as Celebrant. Rosary will be recited at the church prior to the Mass at 9:30. Following the traditional service, cremation will take place and a private family inurnment will be held at a later date at the Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege.
Visitation will be held prior to the Mass at the All Saints Catholic Church in Holdrege.
She was employed at Northwestern Bell in Grand Island for 16 years.
Sally leaves to celebrate her life her children, Mike McMinamen and his wife, Deb, of Holdrege, Jack McMinamen and his wife, Deb, of Henderson, Nev., Mark McMinamen and his wife, Julie, of Lincoln, and Kathy McMinamen and her special friend, Jon Erickson, of Perryville, Ark.; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A memorial has been established in Sally’s honor and kindly suggested to the All Saints Catholic Church.
Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com.
The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.