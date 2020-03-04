Marcella Jablonski, 92

ST. PAUL — Marcella C. Jablonski, 92, of St. Paul, formerly of Loup City, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul, surrounded by many of her children.
Marcella’s life will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St Josaphat’s Catholic Church in Loup City, with the Rev. Richard Piontkowski celebrating the Mass. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery at Loup City.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the church, with Vigil Service at 7, following the 6 p.m. Lenten Service. Peters Funeral Home in Loup City is assisting the family.
Memorials are suggested to St Josephat’s Catholic Church in Loup City or to the American Red Cross.
Marcella, the second of four children, was born on the family farm near Elyria on June 15, 1927, to Helen (Karty) and John Iwanski. She attended various country schools through the eighth grade and graduated from Ord High School in 1944. In high school, Marcella loved to have fun, especially going to dances and spending time with friends.
She was also an exceptional student. Her favorite studies included literature and poetry, which she enjoyed the rest of her life. To the delight of her children and friends, she could recite poems fluently and flawlessly. Even at the end of her life she was able to recite more than 30 poems from memory.
After graduating from high school, Marcella attended Normal Training, which enabled her to teach in country schools for two years. On Oct. 31, 1945, her life changed forever at a Red Cross Halloween Dance when she met the love of her life, Robert L. Jablonski. Marcella and Robert were married seven months later on May 28, 1946, after a whirlwind romance, which lasted the rest of their lives. Robert died in 2003, after 56 years of marriage.
In the early years of their marriage they lived in Burwell, before moving to Loup City. This is where Bob and Marcella put down roots and raised their family. They had 10 children in 18 years and she became the best mother anyone could ask for. A lot of life happened during this time and the roller coaster ride was wild and crazy. Marcella always said, “It wasn’t all easy, but it was all worth it.”
Marcella’s Catholic faith was very important to her and she lived that faith in many ways. She was active in St. Josephat’s Catholic Church, teaching CCD classes for many years, serving as Eucharistic Minister and was an outstanding Lector and also served as Diocesan Deanery President for several years. She participated in parish Renew and Quest groups as well as Marriage Encounter and Cursillo and was a long-term member of St Josephat’s CCW. Marcella lived the Gospel mandate by being part of the St. Josephat Healing Ministry as well as the Befrienders Organization.
Because she believed in giving back to her community, Marcella participated in many civic groups, including American Legion, Hospital and Health Care Auxiliaries. Something that was also important to her was donating blood. Over the course of her life, Marcella gave over 20 gallons of blood to Red Cross.
Marcella loved people and formed many deep friendships throughout her life. Not only was she known for her Christmas coffees, but she belonged to a women’s coffee group in Loup City for more than 60 years. This was a source of joy and support to her and all her coffee friends. Her children, even as adults, knew not to “mess with” the sacred time of Tuesday morning coffee.
Marcella could have been successful in any number of careers, but she chose motherhood. Her greatest joy was her family, which includes Linda Schmaderer (Mel) of St. Paul, Joe Jablonski (deceased) (Darlyn) of Portland, Ore., Robert D. Jablonski (deceased), Rebecca Mudgett (John) of Fort Collins, Colo., Tom Jablonski (Pam) of Atlanta, Ga., John Jablonski (Gertri) of Lyle, Wash., Marsanne Howard (Chris) of LaPorte, Colo., David Jablonski (Andrea) of Sioux City, Iowa, Jeri Jablonski of White Salmon, Wash., and Mike Jablonski (Katy) of Hood River, Ore.
In addition to her children, Marcella is survived by 21 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandsons; a brother, LeRoy Iwanski of Columbus; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Marcella was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her sons, Joseph and Robert D.; her parents, John and Helen Iwanski: a brother and sister-in-law, Duane and Jo Iwanski; a sister and brother-in-law, Sylvia and Bill Chalupsky; a sister-in-law, Maxine Iwanski; and a granddaughter, Jodi Schmaderer.
Marcella was greatly loved and will be greatly missed by both friends and family
“Her children rise up and proclaim her blessed.” Proverbs 31:28
