Mandy Michelle Yanick Loftus was born in Elgin, Ill. on Dec. 21, 1955, to George and May Yanick. She passed away at home on May 25, 2020.
A celebration of life is planned for 5 p.m. on July 11 at YAP Auction 317 W. 4th Street in Grand Island.
The Yanick family moved to Omaha in the 1960s, and Mandy moved to Grand Island in 1990.
Mandy is survived by her daughter, Megan (Dale) Osborn and three precious grandchildren of Grand Island; six grandchildren; one brother; one sister; and many cousins all over the country.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Joe Yanick and David Brown; and her husband, Rod Loftus.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com.