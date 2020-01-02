SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — MaKenna Jadyn Bolanos, 20, of Scottsdale, Ariz., formerly of Grand Island, passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.
A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at the Evangelical Free Church. The Rev. Dan Brenton will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, also at the church. All Faiths Funeral Home is serving the family.
MaKenna was born on Sept. 21, 1999, to Edwin and Angela (Petersen) Bolanos in Grand Island. She was raised and received her education in Grand Island, graduating from Grand Island Senior High in 2017.
MaKenna was in her third year at Arizona State University, majoring in psychology. She loved to travel and incorporated that love into her education by studying abroad for a semester in Spain. MaKenna went on several mission trips to El Salvador, Guatemala and Costa Rica and made friends all along the way. She enjoyed the friendships and special bonds she had with the foreign exchange students her family hosted over the years. Some of them are Oscar from Mexico, Anna from Austria, Sarah from Austria, Tayna from Brazil and Laetitia from Germany. MaKenna and Sarah became very close and spent time together traveling to Hawaii, Europe and Australia, as well as a couple of road trips in the U.S. It wasn’t uncommon for her to jump in the car or on a plane and take a trip, whether that be alone or with friends. She always wanted to incorporate travel into her life and career. She also enjoyed the arts and photography.
She was as equally beautiful on the inside as the outside. MaKenna accepted Christ as her Savior at a young age, and is now in the presence of her Savior, praising Jesus. Her sense of humor, laughter and fun are just a few traits that will be remembered and treasured forever. MaKenna adored her brother and sister and always looked forward to spending time with them. She had been an only child for so long that when she finally became a big sister, she was so excited. Along with her siblings, MaKenna loved to be around people, and had close relationships with many of her cousins and friends.
Those left to cherish her memory include her parents, Edwin Bolanos of Grand Island and Angela (Petersen) Bolanos of Grand Island; siblings, MaKai Bolanos and MaKinley Bolanos; grandparents, Doug and Tami Petersen of Grand Island, Mae Petersen of Grand Island and Gerald and Sharon Slotten of Mesa, Ariz.; aunts/uncles, Brad (Amy) Petersen of Grand Island, Jana Petersen of Phoenix, Arcely (Abraham) Flores of Bettsville, Md., Yudys (Romeo) Abarca of Grand Island, Yufrank (Jeny) Bolanos of Van Nuys, Calif., Hugo (Gaby) Rivera of Grand Island and Mirna (Hector) Navas of Silver Spring, Md.; and numerous cousins and friends around the world.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Maria and Jesus Bolanos; great-grandpa, Don Petersen; uncle, Elmer Bolanos; and cousin, Jason Abarca.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
