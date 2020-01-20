MacKenna Yvonne Milhon, 19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of MacKenna Yvonne Milhon, beloved daughter, granddaughter, great-granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin, and friend.
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday Jan. 25, 2020, at the GI Free Church (Evangelical Free Church) 2609 S Blaine Grand Island. Pastor Dan Brenton officiating. Memorials are suggested to the church, to the family for benches at Suck’s Lake and Stuhr Museum or humane society in honor of Kenna’s cat, Thomas. Burial will be at the Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Springfield Mo at a later date. No visitation is planned.
MacKenna Milhon was born Jan. 1, 2000, in Springfield, Mo to Rachel Crook (Conway), and Gabryal Milhon. She was the Millennial baby for the Springfield area. The first baby born on Jan. 1, 2000, at 1:08 a.m. MacKenna graduated from Reeds Spring High School in May 2018. She attended Ozark Technical College in 2019. MacKenna was studying to be a nurse with hopes of someday becoming a pediatrician.
MacKenna had the most beautiful smile that could light up your soul. She tried to see the best in everyone, and never met a stranger. MacKenna will always be remembered as a person with a huge heart, and loved to nurture animals, and loved to spend time with her brothers. MacKenna left this world way too soon, and will be missed forever.
MacKenna is survived by her parents, mother, Rachel and Scotty Crook of Springfield, Mo; father, Gabryal Milhon of Grand Island; maternal grandparents, Robert and Debbie Dillon; great-grandfather, Orville Dillon of Springfield Mo. paternal great-grandparents, Bufford and Jean Peevyhouse of Yoder Kan; grandparents, Mike and Annetta Milhon of Grand Island; brothers, Kyle Ayers, Gage Crook, Brayden Milhon, Camryn Milhon, and Klayton Milhon; sisters, Gabby Crook and Hannah Crook.