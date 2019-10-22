BROKEN BOW — Mabel Irene Huffman Rodocker, 92 of Broken Bow passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at the Jennie Melham Medical Center in Broken Bow.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday Oct. 25, at the Purdum United Church of Christ with Pastor Les Parmenter officiating. Burial will be in the Purdum Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. Online condolences may be left at www.govierbrothers.com.
Appropriately, the sweetheart of a mother was born on Valentine’s Day 1927, in Sutherland to parents Marion and Maude Huffman.
On Oct. 23, 1948, she married Keith Rodocker and one year later they moved to the Rodocker Ranch north of Halsey, where she lived for 43 years.
Mabel was preceded in death by her husband, Keith; her parents, Marion and Maude; a son, Gerry; and a grandson, Alek.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Wayne and Sheri Rodocker of Halsey; a daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Dick Watson of Grand Island, a son and daughter-in-law, Perry and Becky Rodocker of Sherrard, Ill., a son, Gary Rodocker of Moreno Valley, Calif; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.