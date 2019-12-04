Lyle Nelson, 69

Lyle D. Nelson, 69, of Grand Island died Dec. 1, 2019, at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Grand Island.
A Celebration of Life Service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Resurrection Catholic Church.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, with a Rosary service at 6 p.m. at All Faith’s Funeral Home. Burial will be at a later date.
All Faiths Funeral Home is serving the family.
Lyle was born Oct. 26, 1950, in Mayville, N.D., to Herman and Gladys (Olson) Nelson. He was raised and received his education in Galesburg, N.D., and later attended business school in Fargo. He entered the United Stated Army National Guard in 1969, and proudly served until he was honorably discharged in 1975.
On June 24, 1978, Lyle was united in marriage to Lou Ann Weber. Following their marriage, the couple lived in Fargo, and moved to Grand Island in 1993. He was employed as a diesel mechanic, trucking dispatcher, and a sales manager for TBI, then he found his true calling selling Peterbilt parts. He loved working at Peterbilt and had it not been for health issues, he never would have left.
Lyle was a member of the Moose Lodge in Fargo. He was awarded Salesman of the Year at Peterbilt, amongst numerous other accolades while employed by them. Lyle had three great loves in his life, NASCAR, building his rat rod in his garage, and more than anything, his family. Lyle convinced his family to celebrate Christmas on Thanksgiving this year, so he was able to present his grandsons with special blankets to remember him by.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Lou Ann; his children and their spouses, Katie and Kevin Roy of Grand Island and Erick and Stephanie Nelson of Grand Island; five grandsons; and three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Harriet Nelson of Wisconsin, Arlis and Art Burke of Michigan, and Cheryl and Roy Markegard of Minnesota.
Lyle was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.