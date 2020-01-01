WOLBACH — Lyle E. Bergantzel, 87, of Wolbach, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Cloverlodge Care Center in St. Edward.
A memorial visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Wolbach. A luncheon will follow at the Wolbach Community Center.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be suggested at a later date. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family
Lyle E. Bergantzel was born on Dec. 29, 1931, in Greeley to Joe and Iota Bergantzel. Lyle attended Wolbach High School from which he graduated in 1949. Throughout Lyle’s life he had various jobs from teaching school to three students in rural Greeley County to driving semi-trucks for Leroy Kraft, but the majority of his career was spent working as a train engineer for the Union Pacific Railroad.
Lyle was united in marriage to Donna Woolman of St. Paul on March 13, 1951, in St. Paul. Lyle and Donna lived on a farm in rural Wolbach before moving to town. Later in their marriage they moved to Council Bluffs, Iowa. Lyle returned to Wolbach after the passing of Donna.
Lyle was later married to Joan Cook of North Platte on Jan. 25, 1992, in North Platte. Lyle and Joan lived in Wolbach where Lyle started hauling fuel for Ogorman Oil and being the caretaker of the Wolbach Cemetery.
Lyle loved to garden and especially grow tomatoes that he would share with the community of Wolbach. He enjoyed driving the candidates for the homecoming parades and feeding the town’s stray kittens. He also very much enjoyed watching western movies and football. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren, fishing, and getting in his Cadillac and just traveling.
Lyle will be greatly missed by his three children and their families, Leana and Mike Hauxwell of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Randy Bergantzel and Sharon Eisenmenger of Humphrey, and Leland Bergantzel of Council Bluffs, Iowa; and a niece he raised, Ella and her husband Roger Nixon of Council Bluffs, Iowa; along with his six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; one step-grandson; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Iota; his wife, Donna; second wife, Joan; grandchild, Ian Bergantzel (age 2 months); sister, Julia Socha; brothers, Joe Bergantzel, Charles Bergantzel, Darwin Bergantzel and Elmer Bergantzel.
