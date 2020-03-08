ST. PAUL — Lyle Anton Thomsen, 89, of rural St. Paul, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the United Methodist Church in St. Paul. Burial will be in the South Logan Cemetery, north of St. Paul. The Rev. Dr. Russ Anderson will be officiating.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 9, at the United Methodist Church in St. Paul.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home is assisting the family. More details will follow.
To plant a tree in memory of Lyle Thomsen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.