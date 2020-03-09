ST. PAUL — Lyle Anton Thomsen, 89, of rural St. Paul passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, at the United Methodist Church in St. Paul. Burial will be at the South Logan Cemetery, north of St. Paul. Military honors will be provided by the Carl Mogensen American Legion Post 119 Honor Guard. The Rev. Dr. Russ Anderson will be officiating.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 9, at the United Methodist Church in St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Lyle was born on April 1, 1930, to Andrew and Ruth (Anderson) Thomsen, north of St. Paul, in the house he lived in his entire life. He attended District 42 School through the eighth grade and then farmed with his brother on the family farm.
Lyle married Loraine “Lory” Paris on Sept. 23, 1956, in Grand Island. They made their home on the family farm north of St. Paul. He farmed until his death. He was a modest man who loved farming, repairing equipment and playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was a director of the St. Paul Co-Op Grain Association; a 4-H leader for many years; a member of the Eagles Club; and a member of the St. Paul United Methodist Church. In 2019, Lyle and his family received the Ak-Sar-Ben Pioneer Family Farm Award.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 63 years, Lory Thomsen of St. Paul; his children, Lynda (Don) Berggren of St. Paul, Lonny (Janet) Thomsen of Wolbach, and Lajean (Raymond) Sheldon of Sargent; grandchildren, Dane (Shelby) Berggren of St. Paul, Andrew (Jamie) Thomsen of Adams, Courtney Campbell of Holdrege, Wade (Lindsey) Sheldon of Kearney, Blake Thomsen of Valentine, Logan Berggren of St. Paul, Justin Sheldon of Sargent, and CaLee Thomsen of Wolbach; great-grandchildren, Robert Campbell, Charlotte Thomsen, Connor Berggren, Parker Berggren, Evelyn Thomsen, and Ella Sheldon; sister-in-law, Beverly Porter of Grand Island; and nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother and sister-in-law, Merle and Geraldine Thomsen.
