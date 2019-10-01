Luis Cruz Jr., 39

Luis A. Cruz Jr. 39, of Grand Island, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Curran Funeral Chapel. The Rev. James R. Golka will officiate. Luis will be cremated following the funeral service as he requested.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Curran Funeral Chapel with a vigil service at 7 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to the family with designation at a later date.
Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Luis’s obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
Luis was born Jan. 24, 1980, in Grand Island, the son of Jose “Luis” and Thelma (Cruz Casares) Cruz.
Luis grew up in Grand Island attending Howard Elementary, Walnut Middle School and Grand Island Senior High. After his schooling he was employed by Tom’s Tree Service and Standard Iron. Luis married Amanda Kershner on May 17, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nev. They lived in Grand Island. At the time of his death Luis was employed by JBS Swift.
Luis was a gifted artist, spending much of his spare time drawing and perfecting his art. Often times he would be listening to his favorite music while drawing. Family was especially important to Luis. He treasured his four children; Luis, Isiac, Cierra and Owen. He was caring of his parents and siblings and extremely proud of being a godfather to several of his nieces and nephews.
Luis attended St. Mary’s Cathedral throughout his life.
Luis will be missed by his wife, Amanda Cruz of Grand Island; his children, Luis, Isiac, Cierra and Owen Cruz of Geneva; his step-children, Dominik and Keean Flores of Grand Island; his parents, Jose “Luis” and Thelma Cruz of Grand Island; his siblings and their spouses, Maria and Mike Tapia of Grand Island, Angie and Angel Segura of Anna, Texas, Jessie and Brandi Lopez of Grand Island, Fernando Cruz of Grand Island, Monica Cruz of San Antonia, Texas, Veronica Cruz of Alda, and Ruben Cruz of Grand Island; and his grandmother, Remedios Ochoa of Guanajuato, Mexico. Others left to cherish his memory include his many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; his children’s mother, Lori Letch Saatmann; father-in-law, Kenneth Kershner; and mother-in-law, Mary Kershner.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Galdino Cruz, and Benito and Ofelia Casares; as well as cousins.