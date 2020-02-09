FULLERTON — Lucretia “Lucy” Rose Reis, 69, of Fullerton, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island after a long battle with cancer, heart and lung disease.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Fullerton with the Rev. David Fulton officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Fullerton.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, with a rosary service to follow, at the church.
Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.
To send flowers to the family of Lucretia "Lucy" Reis, please visit Tribute Store.