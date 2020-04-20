LOUP CITY — Lucy L. Martin, 69, of Loup City died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City, surrounded by her family. Cremation has been held. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Lucy was born Dec. 8, 1950, at Clifton, Texas, to Kenneth and Dorothy (White) Kelly of Golden, Colo. She graduated from Golden High School in 1969 and was joined in marriage to Randy Martin in 1970.
Lucy worked for the Duff Roofing Company for over 25 years as its secretary. Over the last several years, she fought a hard battle with cancer and was still able to enjoy life to its fullest by traveling with Gary on the back roads of America seeing places all the way from Utah to Florida.
Lucy was a devoted mother and avid outdoorswoman. She enjoyed everything outdoors; fishing, camping, hiking and did so whenever she could. She shared her passion for the outdoors with her family. She enjoyed the roads less traveled and always appreciated the simple things in life.
Lucy is survived by her partner, Gary Lanka of Loup City; son, Rhett Martin and his wife, Christina of Chattanooga, Tenn.; daughter, Jamie Martin of St. Paul; grandchildren, Whitney and husband, Clark Goldston, and Dalton Martin, all of Chattanooga, Tenn., Brayden and Brock Hurley of Grand Island; and great-granddaughter, Margot Goldston of Chattanooga, Tenn.
She was preceded in death by both parents, Kenneth and Dorothy; and brother, Kent Kelly.
