Lucretia ‘Lucy’ Reis, 69

FULLERTON — Lucretia “Lucy” Rose Reis, 69, of Fullerton passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island after a long battle with cancer, heart and lung disease.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Fullerton with Reverend David Fulton officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Fullerton.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary service on Monday, Feb. 10, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.
Lucy was born May 14, 1950, to R. Carl “Casey” and Shirley Frances (Moorehead) Casebolt in Mason City, Iowa. She attended school in Webster City, Iowa, and graduated from West Bend High School in West Bend, Iowa. After graduation, she attended business school in Mason City, Iowa.
On May 29, 1971, she married Michael Reis in Duncombe, Iowa. To this union three children were born: Jeff, Jenny and Christy. They moved to Nebraska in 1972, and made their home in Fullerton in 1974.
Lucy worked as a bookkeeper/office manager for many businesses, including Schweitz Equipment, Fullerton Hospital, Fullerton Senior Center and Nance County Medical Clinic. The last 10 years of her career, she was a medical coder for various medical providers until she retired in 2019.
Lucy’s greatest joy in life was spending time with her grandchildren and attending their activities and events near and far. She enjoyed traveling and being on the go. She also enjoyed crocheting, reading, coloring, and her dogs.
She was very well-known for her infectious laugh and smile, and her kind heart. She warmly welcomed everyone into her life and was greatly blessed with some dear friends. She will be greatly missed by all.
Lucy is survived by her husband, Mike of Fullerton; children, Jeff (Dr. Amy) Reis of Grand Island, Jenny (Kevin) Koziol of Fullerton, Christy (Brady) Yosten of Cedar Rapids; 16 grandchildren and one great-grandson; siblings, Judy (Mike) Frey of Fullerton, Roger (Roxann) Casebolt of Franklin, N.C., Sandy (Ron) Davis of Grand Island, Rich (Lisa) Casebolt of Fullerton; and several brothers and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; father and mother-in-law, Delmar and Arlene Reis; brother-in-law, Tim Reis; niece, Tara Jo Davis; and nephew, Anthony Michael Davis.
