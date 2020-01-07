ST. PAUL — Lucienne M. Michalski, 101, of St. Paul died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Catholic Church in St. Paul. Interment will be in the Elmwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. A rosary will follow at 6. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church.

Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is in charge of arrangements. More details will follow.

To send flowers to the family of Lucienne Michalski, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our Daily Obituaries Email:

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Jan 8
Visitation
Wednesday, January 8, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
7th & Elm St.
St. Paul, NE 68873
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Lucienne's Visitation begins.
Jan 9
Funeral Mass
Thursday, January 9, 2020
10:30AM
Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
7th & Elm St.
St. Paul, NE 68873
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Lucienne's Funeral Mass begins.
Jan 9
Interment
Thursday, January 9, 2020
11:45AM
Elmwood Cemetery
1/4 mile south Adams St. on Jackson St.
St. Paul, NE 68873
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Lucienne's Interment begins.

Tags