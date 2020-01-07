ST. PAUL — Lucienne M. Michalski, 101, of St. Paul died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Catholic Church in St. Paul. Interment will be in the Elmwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. A rosary will follow at 6. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church.
Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is in charge of arrangements. More details will follow.
