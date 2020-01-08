Lucienne Michalski, 101

ST. PAUL — Lucienne M. Michalski, 101, of St. Paul died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Catholic Church in St. Paul. The Rev. Rayappa Konka will be presiding. Interment will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. A rosary will follow at 6.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is in charge of arrangements.
Lucienne was born June 5, 1918, to Henry and Elizebeth (Parker) Dethlefs in Ashton. She grew up in Ashton and graduated in 1936.
She received one of the first Regent Scholarships to the University of Nebraska in Lincoln.
She was united in marriage to Clarence Michalski on Oct. 9, 1939, in Ravenna. The couple made their home in Minnesota prior to moving back to Nebraska. They farmed near Chapman until 1968, and then moved to a farm west of St. Paul.
Lucienne was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and the Church Altar Society. She enjoyed playing cards, reading, traveling and taking tours. She loved to be around people and enjoyed socializing. She had the best homemade bread and pies.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter and son-in-law, Elaine and Jim Watson of Grand Island; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grand-
children.
Lucienne was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Michalski; her parents, Henry and Elizebeth Dethlefs; two daughters, Sharon Tuma and Ann Irvine; three sisters, Veola Rasmussen, Florence Glinsman and Betty Dethlefs; her twin brothers, Rowan and Owen Dethlefs; and a brother, Rueben Dethlefs.