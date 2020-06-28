Lowell J. Tuma, 75, of Grand Island passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at Azria Healthcare.
A gathering of friends and family will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, at All Faiths Funeral Home, followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. Dan Naranjo will lead the prayer service.
Lowell was born Nov. 14, 1944, to Lambert and Mildred (Hathaway) Tuma in Grand Island. Lowell was raised and received his education in St. Paul. He graduated from St. Paul High School in 1963, and afterward entered the United States Army National Guard. He was in the Army National Guard from 1964 to 1970 and was honorably discharged after six years.
On Nov. 21, 1966, Lowell was united in marriage to Glenda Clark. Two children were blessed into this union.
Lowell spent many years as a salesman for Kelly Supply Co. before moving to Waterman’s Industries, where he continued in sales until his retirement. In his spare time, he could be found reading, hunting or gardening.
Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Lowell K. Tuma, of Grand Island; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Tom Tuma of Oklahoma and Dan Tuma of California; and sister, Laurel Jane Weldon, of St. Edward.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; daughter, Renee; and Ethel B. Hathaway.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.