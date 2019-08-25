Lowell Kohtz, 97

Lowell Edward Kohtz, 97, of Grand Island passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island with the Rev. Daniel Bremer officiating. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Lowell was born March 15, 1922, in Hampton to Alfred and Dora (Peetzke) Kohtz. Lowell attended school at Stockham. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps in October 1942.
Lowell was united in marriage to Mildred Seaquist in 1944, and to that union three children were born: James, Gerry and Pamela.
Lowell started farming in Washington County in 1945 and then moved to a farm near Central City in 1951 where he had a commercial trucking business in addition to his farming operation.
Lowell moved to Wolbach in 1965 and had a Grade A milking operation added to his farming venture. In 1969 he moved to Grand Island and was the grounds and building supervisor for the Grand Island Veterans Home for four years. Lowell then worked for Farmers Union in Grand Island until his retirement.
Lowell married Elva Basnett Ferguson in 1969. During their retirement they enjoyed traveling, RV camping and spending winters in Phoenix and Yuma, Ariz.
Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, James and Beryl Kohtz of Fort Worth, Texas, and Gerry and LaNell Kohtz of Dannebrog; a stepson and his wife, Doug and Margaret Ferguson of Grand Island; his grandchildren, Kristi Reyerson of Marshalltown, Iowa, Jim Kohtz of Bedford, Texas, Gus Kohtz of Omaha, Heather Smith of Carrollton, Texas, Erin Blauhorn of Alda, Ted Kohtz of Dannebrog and David Kohtz of Houston, Texas; his step-grandchildren, Danny Ferguson of Lincoln, Jennifer Soto of Bend, Ore., Scott Ferguson of Sioux Falls, S.D., Drew Ferguson of Lincoln and Jessica Arlp of Gretna; 14 great grandchildren; 13 step great grandchildren; and a sister and brother-in-law, Delores and John Jefferson of Central City.
He was proceeded in death by his parents; his wife, Elva; a daughter, Pamela Garrett; a sister Charlene (Norvin) Johannes; and a stepson Dave Ferguson.