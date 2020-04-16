FULLERTON — Louise Wondercheck, 99, of Fullerton passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, of natural causes at Boone County Health Center in Albion.
A private family service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 18, at Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton. Pastor Pete Jenks will officiate. The service will be livestreamed on Palmer-Santin Funeral Home’s Facebook page. A private burial will follow at Fullerton Cemetery in Fullerton.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, April 17, at Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton. In compliance with COVID-19 restrictions, no more than 10 people will be allowed in at one time. The family will not be present at the visitation. Online condolences may be left at www.palmersantinfh.com.
Louise was born Jan. 10, 1921, in Merrick County to Hubert M. and Harriet (Stark) McCray. She grew up and attended Nance County and Cottonwood School through eighth grade. She attended Wolbach High School for two years and then Cushing High School, and graduated in 1940. After high school, she worked at Miller’s Cafe in Wolbach before she moved to California, where she worked as a babysitter for two years before she returned back to Nance County.
On Oct. 11, 1943, she married Leonard H. Wondercheck in Smith Center, Kan. They made their home in Nance County (12 miles north of Fullerton), where they farmed for several years. Later, they moved to Boone County and farmed there until 1960. They then owned and operated the Fullerton Livestock Market for three years. They sold the business in 1964, but Louise continued to work in the cafe until 1968.
They owned and operated a farm two miles north of Fullerto,n and she also worked at the Five and Dime Store — which was later Miller’s Variety — in Fullerton for 10 years. She was part-owner and operator of Loup River Inn for eight years. She later was a part-owner and operator of Young World Clothing Store in Fullerton with her daughter, Lana, for 10 years. She retired in 1985.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church and the Methodist Women, the Fullerton American Legion Auxiliary for 33 years, and Eagles Club, all of Fullerton, the Plum Creek Card Club, and she was secretary-treasurer of District 32 for eight years.
She enjoyed playing cards, bingo, traveling, and being with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include two sons, Ron and Sharlene Wondercheck of Columbus and Wayne and Ev Wondercheck of Fullerton; daughter-in-law, Rita Wondercheck of Greeley; son-in-law, Mike Gonsior of Fullerton; 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Ken and Emily McCray of St. Paul; sisters-in-law, Nadine Sindelar of Norfolk and LaVonne Wondercheck of Fullerton; and brother-in-law, Joe (Hanne) Wondercheck of Apple Valley, Minn.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; daughter, Lana Gonsior; son, Harold Wondercheck; her parents; two brothers, Everett (Marvel) McCray and Robert McCray; and two sisters, Doris (Alfred) Berney and Lee (Cliff) Cyza.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for designation at a later date.