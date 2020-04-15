FULLERTON — Louise Wondercheck, 99, of Fullerton passed away Monday,
April 13, 2020, of natural causes at Boone County Health Center in Albion.
A private family service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton.
Pastor Pete Jenks will officiate. The service will be live streamed on Palmer-Santin Funeral Home’s Facebook page. A private burial
will follow in Fullerton Cemetery at Fullerton.
Visitation will be from 3 to5p.m. Friday at Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton. In compliance with COVID-19 restrictions,
no more than 10 people will be allowed in at one time.
The family will not be present at the visitation. Online condolences may be left at www.palmersantinfh.com.