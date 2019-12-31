SCOTIA — Louise Marie Wells entered her eternal rest on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Brookfield Park in St. Paul, after a full and abundant life of 92 years.
Celebration of life and the gift of eternal life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Zion Lutheran Church in Scotia. Pastor Mark Middendorf will officiate.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at Zion Lutheran Church.
Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran’s Music Ministry.
Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Louise Wells as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.